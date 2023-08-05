Crewe Alexandra v Mansfield Town

CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Davies
- 6Offord
- 4Williams
- 5Demetriou
- 3Adebisi
- 10Tracey
- 11Tabiner
- 8Thomas
- 23Powell
- 20Nevitt
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 2Cooney
- 9Baker-Richardson
- 13Booth
- 15O'Riordan
- 17Holícek
- 19Lunt
- 28Billington
Mansfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pym
- 2Johnson
- 11MacDonald
- 25Reed
- 5Kilgour
- 15Lewis
- 6Cargill
- 16Quinn
- 18Oates
- 40Keillor-Dunn
- 7Akins
Substitutes
- 9Bowery
- 10Maris
- 12Gale
- 13Flinders
- 14Flint
- 17Hartigan
- 44Boateng
- Referee:
- Ben Atkinson
Match report to follow.