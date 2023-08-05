Close menu
League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: The Bolt New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Daniels
  • 17Robson
  • 5Inniss
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 3Bernard
  • 7McAllister
  • 28Jones
  • 8McCann
  • 6Jenks
  • 9Stevens
  • 23Omotoye

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 10Taylor
  • 16Kadji
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Searle
  • 27Bunker
  • 34McKenzie

Salford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cairns
  • 4Ashley
  • 14Mallan
  • 16Tilt
  • 7Watson
  • 18McAleny
  • 9Hendry
  • 24Bolton
  • 42Vassell
  • 32Shephard
  • 29Garbutt

Substitutes

  • 5Mariappa
  • 8Lund
  • 10Bailey
  • 11McLennan
  • 13Wright
  • 17Smith
  • 23Berkoe
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United11001013
2Wimbledon10100001
3Accrington10100001
4Barrow10100001
5Bradford10100001
6Crawley10100001
7Crewe10100001
8Doncaster10100001
9Forest Green10100001
10Gillingham10100001
11Grimsby10100001
12Harrogate10100001
13MK Dons10100001
14Mansfield10100001
15Morecambe10100001
16Newport10100001
17Salford10100001
18Stockport10100001
19Tranmere10100001
20Walsall10100001
21Wrexham10100001
22Colchester00000000
23Swindon00000000
24Notts County100101-10
