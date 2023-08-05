Grimsby Town v AFC Wimbledon

GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Eastwood
- 28Mullarkey
- 5Rodgers
- 31Maher
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 42Conteh
- 7Eisa
- 15Clifton
- 29Hunt
- 10Vernam
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 1Cartwright
- 2Efete
- 4Green
- 6Waterfall
- 9Pyke
- 14Gnahoua
- 30Khouri
Wimbledon
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Bass
- 33Ogundere
- 15Pearce
- 31Lewis
- 6Johnson
- 7Tilley
- 4Reeves
- 14Little
- 11Neufville
- 9Davison
- 18Bugiel
Substitutes
- 1Tzanev
- 8Pell
- 10Al Hamadi
- 16Ball
- 25Sutcliffe
- 27Williams
- 29Sasu
- Referee:
- Matthew Corlett
Match report to follow.