Watford v Queens Park Rangers

WatfordWatford15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Southampton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Sheff Wed
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
