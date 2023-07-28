Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manchester United have rejected West Ham United's verbal offer for 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, demanding £45m and saying their Premier League rivals' bid fell far short of that figure. (The Times) external-link

West Ham United want to explore loan deals for Scott McTominay and teammate Harry Maguire, but Manchester United are not entertaining them. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sunderland are facing a battle to hang on to Ross Stewart this summer, with the 29-year-old Scotland striker rejecting numerous offers to extend his contract. (TeamTalk) external-link

Rangers are expected to announce the signing of midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles next week after 24-year-old secured the necessary visas for his arrival. (Football Insider) external-link

League Two club Tranmere Rovers have registered their interest in signing Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry on loan for the season, the Ibrox club having turned down letting the 20-year-old exit in February after approaches from Twente and Kilmarnock. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers winger Scott Wright has reportedly returned to Turkey for further talks over a move to Pendikspor, the club promoted to the Super Lig. (Daily Record) external-link

Heart of Midlothian have verbally agreed a six-figure transfer fee with Costa Rican club Herediano for the transfer of 21-year-old Kenneth Vargas after contract terms were negotiated with the forward earlier this week. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen have agreed a six-figure fee for centre-half Slobodan Rubezic from Novi Pazar, with personal terms agreed with the 23-year-old and the deal subject to the player completing a medical and a work permit being issued. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone are set to bolster their defensive options with the signing of 21-year-old Northern Ireland defender Sam McClelland, who has been released by Chelsea. (The Herald) external-link

Hibernian face competition for Roda striker Dylan Vente, with Palermo and Pisa now ready to offer competition for the 24-year-old's signature, according to reports. (Football Scotland) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach managing director Roland Virkus has appeared to rule out a move for Fabian Rieder, the Young Boys and Switzerland midfielder who has been linked with Celtic, Brentford and Fulham but said he wishes to join the Bundesliga club this summer. (Sky Sports via Scottish Sun) external-link

Real Sociedad are negotiating a loan deal with Manchester United for midfielder Donny van de Beek, the 26-year-old midfielder linked with Celtic, and the Netherlands international could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Mohammed Kudus to Old Trafford. (Daily Express, print edition)

Blackburn Rovers have made initial contact with Stade Brestois about former Celtic forward Karomoko Dembele, but no firm offer has yet been made for the 20-year-old. (L'Equipe) external-link