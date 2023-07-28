Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Lighting strikes near Subaru Park while the game between Philadelphia Union II and Wrexham is delayed due to the weather.

Wrexham drew the final game of their US tour after thunderstorms forced a two-and-a-half-hour half-time suspension.

The match against Philadelphia Union II finished 1-1 at Subaru Park.

Tom O'Connor put Wrexham ahead after 43 minutes before Jeremy Rafanello equalised for the home side with a free-kick in first-half stoppage time.

Following the lengthy delay Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson made 11 changes for a second half which produced no further goals.

The game started in extreme heat and humidity in Philadelphia before fans were warned to leave open seating areas and shelter in the concourse because of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Following the disruption of the weather and Wrexham's wholesale changes the second half lacked rhythm, though the Welsh side came close to winning the game when defender Aaron James, making his first appearance on the tour, headed narrowly wide in the 91st minute.

Wrexham lost the opening game of their four-match US trip 5-0 against a youthful Chelsea side in North Carolina before beating LA Galaxy II 4-0 in Carson, California.

The League Two club - owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - then beat a Manchester United side largely comprised of under-21 players 3-1 in a match that left boss Parkinson fuming after striker Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Wrexham return to the UK to continue preparations for their first season back in the EFL after a 15 year absence.

Last season's National League champions kick off their League Two campaign on Saturday, 5 August at home against MK Dons.