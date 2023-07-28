Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Harry Maguire was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag earlier this month

Manchester United have rejected a £20m bid from West Ham for England defender Harry Maguire.

Hammers boss David Moyes is keen on Maguire and has funds to spend following the £100m sale of England midfielder Declan Rice.

Maguire's Old Trafford future is uncertain after he was stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag earlier this month.

The Dutchman has said the move could help the 30-year-old regain his form.

United would be prepared to listen to offers that matched their valuation - if Maguire indicated a willingness to leave.

However, the centre-back is believed to currently be earning £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford, which is significantly more than the highest earner at West Ham.

Maguire was appointed skipper by Ten Hag's predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020 - five months after signing for £80m from Leicester City.

The England international, who has 57 international caps, said he was "extremely disappointed" to lose the armband but would "continue to give my all" in the shirt.

Maguire played in 31 of the club's 62 matches in all competitions during the 2022-23 season, including eight Premier League starts, with Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes captain in his absence.

Maguire's contract at Old Trafford ends in 2025.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were favoured over him at the heart of United's defence last season, and when the latter was injured, Victor Lindelof deputised.

England left-back Luke Shaw was also deployed at centre-back on several occasions by Ten Hag.