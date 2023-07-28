Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Wesley scored three times last season to help Spanish second-tier side Levante reach the play-offs

Stoke City have signed Brazilian striker Wesley from Aston Villa on 'a permanent deal'.

Wesley was Villa's then club record £22m signing when he was bought by then boss Dean Smith from Belgian side Club Brugge following promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

But he suffered a knee injury in his first season and spent 15 months out.

He did figure briefly for Villa at the end of the 2020-21 season, but twice was loaned out in the 2021-22 campaign.

He returned to Club Brugge for three months, then followed that with a move back to Brazil to join Internacional.

He then spent last season on loan with Spanish side Levante in La Liga II.

Wesley, who has been signed just eight days before the start of the new season, follows the arrival of defender Enda Stevens, Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson and keeper Mark Travers, Coventry defender Michael Rose, Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson, Portuguese striker André Vidigal, and Wolves duo Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho.

Stoke, 16th in last season's Championship, start the 2023-24 campaign with a home game against Rotherham United on Saturday, 5 August.

