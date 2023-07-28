Last updated on .From the section Newport

Jonny Maxted will add competition to Newport County's goalkeeper ranks

Newport County have signed goalkeeper Jonny Maxted following his departure from Northampton Town.

The 29-year-old will replace long-standing stopper Joe Day after his loan move to Woking and will challenge Nick Townsend between the sticks.

"Jonny came in a month ago and played for us in our friendly fixture against Pontypridd," Newport manager Graham Coughlan said.

"Jonny has also been training with us and has fitted in really well."

Having started his career at Doncaster Rovers, Maxted played for Hartlepool, Forest Green Rovers, Guiseley, Accrington Stanley, and Exeter City.

After 26 appearances for the Grecians between 2019 and 2021, he made the switch to Northampton.

"He's an experienced goalkeeper and has been in successful training rooms, such as recently promoted Northampton," Coughlan added.

"Jonny will challenge Nick for the number one jersey in the upcoming season."

Day, who has made more than 300 appearances during two spells at Newport, has joined National League side Woking on a season-long loan.

His contract at Rodney Parade comes to an end in the summer of 2024.

