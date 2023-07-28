Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Liam Kinsella played more than 250 games for Walsall, scoring four goals

Swindon Town have signed former Walsall midfielder Liam Kinsella ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old spent nine years with the Saddlers but was not offered a new contract at the end of last term.

He started both games against the Robins in the 2022-23 season and is reunited with boss Michael Flynn, who took over at the County Ground in May.

"Swindon's always up there, it's a massive club, and I'm just really excited to get going," Kinsella said.

Swindon will start the new campaign with a trip to Colchester United on 5 August.

