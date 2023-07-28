Liam Kinsella: Swindon Town sign former Walsall midfielder
Swindon
Swindon Town have signed former Walsall midfielder Liam Kinsella ahead of the new season.
The 27-year-old spent nine years with the Saddlers but was not offered a new contract at the end of last term.
He started both games against the Robins in the 2022-23 season and is reunited with boss Michael Flynn, who took over at the County Ground in May.
"Swindon's always up there, it's a massive club, and I'm just really excited to get going," Kinsella said.
Swindon will start the new campaign with a trip to Colchester United on 5 August.
