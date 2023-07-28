Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Kyran Lofthouse was offered a new deal by Woking but has returned to EFL action now with Barnsley

Barnsley have signed defender Kyran Lofthouse following his departure from Woking at the end of last season, on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old played 103 games for the Cards and had been offered a new deal by the National League club.

Lofthouse began his career with hometown club Oxford United, playing three games, and also had a loan stint with Oxford City.

"We are happy to welcome Kyran to Oakwell," CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said.

