Kyran Lofthouse: Barnsley sign ex-Woking defender on three-year deal
From the section Barnsley
Barnsley have signed defender Kyran Lofthouse following his departure from Woking at the end of last season, on a three-year deal.
The 22-year-old played 103 games for the Cards and had been offered a new deal by the National League club.
Lofthouse began his career with hometown club Oxford United, playing three games, and also had a loan stint with Oxford City.
"We are happy to welcome Kyran to Oakwell," CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said.
