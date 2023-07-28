Calvin Bassey: Fulham sign Ajax defender for £19.3m
Fulham have signed Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax after the two clubs agreed a 22.5m euros (£19.3m) deal.
The 23-year-old has agreed a contract until the summer of 2027, with a club option to extend by a further year.
"I know how big of a club Fulham is, I didn't have to think much about it," said Bassey.
The move is subject to international clearance, which the club said it expects to receive next week.
Bassey, an Italy-born Londoner, came through the ranks at Leicester before joining Rangers in 2020.
Following a successful two-year spell, in which he won a league title and reached the Europa League final, he moved to Ajax for an initial 23m euros (£17.2m)
"They always have quality players, they're playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world," added Bassey of Fulham.
He has 10 caps for Nigeria and made his Super Eagles debut in a World Cup qualifier last year.
"Calvin's been a top target for us, so we're all delighted that he's committed for the long term with Fulham, and we're looking forward to watching him progress," said Fulham sporting director Tony Khan.
