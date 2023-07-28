Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Fred Onyedinma was an 84th-minute substitute in Luton Town's victorious Championship play-off final win over Coventry City at Wembley in May

Rotherham United have signed winger Fred Onyedinma on a season-long loan from Premier League side Luton Town.

The 26-year-old Nigerian joined the Hatters from Wycombe, where he had made 114 appearances in two loan moves and one permanent spell with the club.

Onyedinma made 21 appearances for Luton as they won promotion to the top flight through the play-offs last season.

He is the Millers' second signing in as many days after Dexter Lembikisa joined on loan from Wolves on Thursday.

