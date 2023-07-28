Another victory for Kilmarnock will guarantee top spot in Group F

The thought of presenting Open All Mics on Sportsound is daunting enough, so to do it for the first time on the final weekend of the Viaplay Cup group stage is a questionable career decision and who knows what kind of state I'll be in by 6pm on Saturday.

I've tried to prepare as best I can by looking at the various permutations this weekend and while I can't promise this is going to be straightforward, here's a look at what might transpire.

By my reckoning, 21 teams still have hopes of progressing - some slimmer than others of course - and no more than two groups will finish with the runners-up on 10 points or better.

There are plenty of second-place teams on course to finish on nine points so goal difference, goals scored and even away goals scored could come into play to decide which three sides will progress along with the eight group winners.

Group A

Ayr United are in the box seat here, leading the way on eight points. A win at home to Alloa secures top spot and in fact they'll be top regardless of their own score if Stirling Albion lose at St Johnstone.

A bonus-point win would take Ayr to 10 points and would still be enough to qualify in second even if Stirling win. Even a defeat on penalties coupled with a Stirling win may be enough to go through as runners-up but a goal difference of only two might make that unlikely.

For Stirling, the only other team in the group who can still qualify, a victory in Perth would see them through in either first or second. A bonus-point win would put them top if Ayr lose and could be enough for a best-placed runner-up, although again their goal difference would only be two.

Group B

Three teams still in the mix here but bizarrely current leaders Dundee United are not one of them, with just six points from four games.

Partick Thistle and The Spartans meet at Firhill and find themselves in exactly the same boat. A win for either and they top the group. A bonus-point win would also be good enough if Falkirk fail to win or win by just one goal and and don't score enough to overturn the 'goals scored' column.

A Falkirk victory by two goals or more against Peterhead puts them top IF Thistle and The Spartans draw.

Group C

Hamilton sit top, meaning a win over fellow-relegated side Cove Rangers ensures they will finish there. A bonus-point win would also keep them top if Livingston don't beat Clyde and if they do, an Accies bonus-point win would still send them through in second on 10 points.

A Cove victory, though, would give them first place IF Livi don't get at least a bonus point and would put them in contention for a best-placed runners-up spot if Livi get two or three points, though Cove's victory would have to be pretty handsome given their current goal difference is minus one.

As for Livingston, they'll win the group with a victory if Accies fail to win. The same is true of a bonus-point win if Accies lose or lose on penalties. Livi would qualify in second if both they and Accies triumph and a bonus point would still have them looking good in the event of an Accies win because of their impressive goal difference of plus eight.

Group D

Another group in which three teams still have ambitions of qualification. But clearly after three straight wins, Ross County are best placed to go through, needing only a point at home to Kelty Harts to clinch first place.

They could even win the group with a narrow defeat but that will depend on Morton's goal difference. Dougie Imrie's men are currently second and know only a victory at home to Edinburgh City and a Kelty win in Dingwall as well as a sufficient goal-difference swing will give them top spot. A victory would at least put them in contention to qualify in second, especially if they can notch a few goals.

Kelty, for their part, need to win by three to leapfrog County and would then win the group if Morton don't win by more than one goal. A Kelty win by fewer than three may be enough to qualify second if Morton win by two or fewer (unless they score more than Kelty in doing so) or indeed fail to win.

Ross County's Simon Murray is top scorer of the group stage so far, netting five of his side's 10 goals

Group E

Airdrie have nine points from nine and need only one more away to Bonnyrigg Rose to win the group. Even a defeat could be okay provided Dundee fail to win at home to Inverness Caley Thistle on Sunday.

If Tony Docherty's side can get all three points, they would be in with a chance of qualifying in second at least - by the time they take the field they'll know exactly what they have to do to make it through.

Group F

Dunfermline, as group leaders on eight points but with all four games already played, find themselves in a similar position to Dundee United, but at least they can still go through.

For that to happen they need Kilmarnock to do no better than a 1-1 draw away to Albion Rovers (that result would keep them below the Pars on away goals scored) AND for their Fife rivals Raith Rovers not to beat pointless Annan.

For Kilmarnock, they know a win puts them first. A bonus-point win should also be enough unless Raith win by three and Killie don't score more than one. If Raith were to overtake them on either goal difference or goals scored, a bonus-point win could still take Derek McInnes' side through in second, with a decent goal difference of five.

Raith will win the group by beating Annan if Killie lose, lose on penalties or even win on penalties if Ian Murray's men can overhaul the goal difference (which currently stands at plus two). If Killie do win, a big Raith victory would also have them vying for a best-placed runner-up spot.

Group G

Anything other than a Motherwell defeat at home to East Fife will mean Stuart Kettlewell's side finish top. But the Fifers know a win would take them above Well into first. A bonus-point win would leave them second behind their hosts on goal difference and although they would have nine points, a goal difference of plus two seems unlikely to be enough to progress.

Group H

Incredibly, League 2 Forfar are one of only three teams with maximum points so far and anything other than a defeat in Paisley guarantees them first place.

St Mirren are three points behind with the same goal difference of plus four, so they know a win takes them above Ray McKinnon's visitors. If Forfar were to lose narrowly, they would still have a chance of being one of the best-placed runners-up.