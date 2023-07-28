Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Danilo scored 14 goals in his one season with Feyenoord

Rangers have completed the signing of "exciting" striker Danilo from Dutch champions Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract, scored 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions as the Rotterdam club won the title for the first time since 2017.

Danilo left Ajax to join Feyenoord on a four-year contract last summer.

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he "had been aware of" the Brazilian since he also won the title with Ajax.

"His goal per minute ratio is very good," he told Rangers' website. "He is an exciting player who likes to create and score goals.

"The discussions were ongoing for some time. Danilo really wanted this move and has a strong belief in the plan that we have for him and for the team moving forward.

"This was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers."

Danilo says he is "super happy" to become Rangers' eighth signing of the summer, adding "I am so in love already with the club".

He will travel to Germany with the squad on Friday as they prepare for Saturday's friendly with Hoffenheim.

Danilo came through the youth system with Ajax and, after a loan spell with top-flight rivals Twente, played 14 times for his parent club as they won the title in 2020-21.