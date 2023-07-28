Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Luis Binks made his debut for Bologna in September 2021 and has made 15 appearances to date

Coventry City have signed defender Luis Binks on loan from Italian Serie A side Bologna for the new Championship season.

The 21-year-old has been in Italy since August 2020 after he left Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact.

He moved to the United States six months earlier having began his career in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur.

Binks is the Sky Blues' eighth summer signing ahead of the new campaign which starts at Leicester City on 6 August.

He joins Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva, Ellis Simms, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brad Collins, Joel Latibeaudiere and Bobby Thomas at the Coventry Building Society Arena as they look to mount another promotion challenge under Mark Robins.

