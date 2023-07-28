Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Freddie Issaka has impressed for Plymouth Argyle during pre-season

Plymouth Argyle's youngest-ever player Freddie Issaka has signed his first professional contract.

Issaka, who celebrates his 17th birthday on Friday, is a Wales Under-17 international and joins the professional ranks almost two years after his senior debut.

The attacker played in an EFL Trophy game at Newport County on 31 August 2021, aged 15 years and 34 days.

He made his EFL league debut last November as a substitute at Lincoln.

"This pre-season he has flourished even more with the first team, and thoroughly deserved his pro contract," said Argyle first-team coach and head of player development Kevin Nancekivell.

"He really deserves his contract, and we look forward to working with him for many years to come."