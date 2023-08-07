Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Costa Rica Under-23 striker Kenneth Vargas has signed for Heart of Midlothian from Herediano in his homeland on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, for whom Hearts have an option to buy, scored 10 goals in 45 games as Herediano finished last season fourth in his country's top-flight Torneo de Clausura.

Vargas came through the Costa Rican club's youth ranks and spent two seasons on loan to Liga Promerica rivals Municipal Grecia before becoming a regular starter back with Herediano.

With the league split into two - starting and closing - tournaments, the 29-time champions finished as the second best team overall for 2022-23.

This season, Vargas has not featured in Herediano's four games since being a second-half substitute as they were beaten 1-0 by reigning champions Deportivo Saprissa in last month's Costa Rican Supecopa.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage explained to his club website that it had "taken time and a lot of hard work" to complete the deal, as "Central America is a new market for us".

Vargas said "this is an opportunity I've been looking for", that he had been impressed that Hearts "made such a big effort to bring me here" and that he had done "lots of research" into the Edinburgh club before completing the move.

Meanwhile, head coach Frankie McAvoy is "very excited" by the latest arrival.

"He's a promising young talent with great experience for such a young player," he added. "He'll bolster our forward areas and expand our depth in terms of attacking."