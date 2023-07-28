Last updated on .From the section Watford

Dan Gosling previously played for Plymouth, Everton, Newcastle and Bournemouth

Midfielder Dan Gosling has left Championship club Watford following the expiry of his contract.

The Hornets said last month that Gosling was one of three players in talks about new deals and there was "no rush" to decide their futures.

Gosling, 33, leaves Vicarage Road after scoring twice in 37 games since arriving in 2021.

He made 18 appearances last season but then suffered a serious Achilles injury against Bristol City last November.

The other two players who were in talks about new deals, Tom Cleverley and Craig Cathcart, are no longer playing for Watford. Cleverley retired because of injury problems and is now an academy coach at The Hornets, while Cathcart is looking for a new club.