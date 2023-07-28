Ryan Sweeney had spells with AFC Wimbledon, Stoke, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield before joining Dundee in July 2021

Burton Albion centre-back Ryan Sweeney says he is "relishing" the increased level of competition the influx of new signings have brought to the club.

Sweeney, 26, is one of 10 new recruits signed by the Brewers ahead of the new League One season.

"I've found it an easy transition, to be fair," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"The lads are a really good bunch and there's been quite a few new signings but the ones that were here last year have integrated us all well."

Sweeney, who captained Dundee to the Scottish Championship title last term, is one of four defensive players who have arrived this summer along with full-back Steve Seddon, centre-half Jasper Moon and wing-back Jake Caprice.

With Moon having taken one of the three central-defensive spots during his loan spell with the club last season, Sweeney knows he cannot take it for granted that he will walk straight into the team.

"You can see the ones who played there last year - Jasper, Hughesy [Sam Hughes] and Bray [John Brayford] - they're really good players," Sweeney said.

"I think that can only help. The standard in training's really high and you know if you dip below a certain level, there's someone who can come in that won't weaken the squad.

"We've got that all over the pitch and that's something I'm relishing."

New team spirit 'will be huge'

With 10 players also being released by Burton, the new look to the squad at the Pirelli Stadium was always expected as boss Dino Maamria looks to build on last season's successful fight against relegation.

Sweeney says the arrivals of so many new faces has also quickly established a strong bond in the dressing room.

"The team spirit will go a long way during the course of the season. I think that will be huge," he said.

"I've only been here two weeks but I feel like I'm improving every day.

"I'm just getting used to what the manager wants - he gives you a lot of information over what he expects. He's very thorough. Everyone knows their job to a tee.

"I think we've assembled a really good squad that will look to kick on off the back of a good finish to last season."