Louie Barry became the first English player to play in the Barcelona academy and won the Spanish Under-19 league title before signing for Aston Villa for £880,000 in early 2020

Stockport County have signed England youth international Louie Barry from Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent a decade in the academy at West Bromwich Albion before joining the Barcelona youth set-up in July 2019.

Six months later he moved to Villa, where he scored on his senior debut in the 4-1 defeat by Liverpool in a FA Cup third-round tie in January 2021.

Barry has also been on loan at Ipswich, Swindon, MK Dons and Salford.

He spent the second half of last term with the Ammies, scoring twice in 21 appearances, as the club reached the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs where they lost to Stockport on penalties.

The Hatters say they beat "numerous" other clubs to sign Barry, who signed a new contract at Villa Park before securing his loan move.

"We've had to be really patient, but that's been rewarded by Louie now being at the club," Stockport first team manager Dave Challinor said. external-link

"He was our top target in his position, and for him and Aston Villa to choose us as his next destination is really pleasing."

Barry is Stockport's second signing in the last 24 hours following the arrival of Aberdeen loanee Jayden Richardson.

