Australia are in danger of a shock group stage exit, following co-hosts New Zealand out in the first round

The group stages of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup are rapidly approaching the sharp end - and there is still plenty to be decided.

As ever at World Cups, the permutations as to who needs what are extensive and convoluted in many cases - with the fates of many teams also dependent on the other result in their group.

BBC Sport looks at the potential outcomes and who needs what...

Group A

Switzerland qualified top of Group A as the only unbeaten side in the pool, with a goalless draw against co-hosts New Zealand securing their progress.

Former world champions Norway recovered from defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their opening game to advance in second place, beating debutants Philippines 6-0 in their final match.

New Zealand become the first Women's World Cup hosts to be eliminated at the group stage, while Philippines finish bottom but did pick up a win on their global tournament debut against the co-hosts.

Group B

31 July, 11.00 BST - Canada v Australia, Republic of Ireland v Nigeria

Nigeria and Canada will both qualify for the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. The Nigerians currently top the group on goals scored, which could prove the deciding factor if both they and the Canadians win their final group games.

Australia either must beat Canada, or draw and hope Nigeria suffer a two-goal defeat to Republic of Ireland. They could progress with a draw if Nigeria lose by one, but only if they score more goals than the Nigerians in their respective final matches.

Australia are aiming to avoid an ignominious first-round exit on home soil, joining New Zealand as the first hosts to exit the World Cup in the group stage. The Matildas have not gone out in the first round since 2003.

Republic of Ireland are already eliminated, but will seek a first Women's World Cup win against Nigeria.

Group C

Japan topped Group C after thrashing Spain 4-0 in their final group match. Both sides had already qualified for the round of 16 by winning their opening two games.

Costa Rica and Zambia were both eliminated heading into their meeting, which Zambia won 3-1 to seal a World Cup victory on their tournament debut.

Group D

1 August, 12.00 BST - China v England, Haiti v Denmark

England require just a point against China to progress as Group D winners.

China and Denmark currently have the same points, goal difference and number of goals scored. The Danes are ranked higher in the group on head-to-head record after they beat the Asian side 1-0 so simply need to better the Chinese result to go through.

If China and Denmark win, they - and England - will all have six points. Goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head records could come into play. Or, if things are really tight, then also fair play points or drawing of lots.

This could similarly be the case if England and Haiti enjoy success, as it would leave Denmark, China and Haiti on three points.

Group E

1 August, 08.00 BST - Portugal v United States, Vietnam v Netherlands

United States and the Netherlands will both qualify if they avoid defeat. USA are currently top on goal difference, so will win Group E if they equal or better the Dutch result.

Portugal will reach the round of 16 on their competition debut if they cause the biggest upset in Women's World Cup history and beat reigning champions USA.

They can also qualify if they draw and Netherlands suffer an unlikely defeat to already-eliminated Vietnam.

Group F

2 August, 11.00 BST - Jamaica v Brazil, Panama v France

France will qualify for the round of 16 if they avoid defeat against eliminated Panama, and will win the group with victory - unless second-placed Jamaica beat Brazil by a greater margin.

Jamaica will cause a historic upset and eliminate Brazil if they avoid defeat against Pia Sundhage's side. They could still progress if they lose, but only if France suffer defeat by a greater number of goals.

Brazil will go through if they beat Jamaica, or if they draw and France lose.

Group G

2 August, 08.00 BST - Argentina v Sweden, South Africa v Italy

Sweden have secured their place in the round of 16 and a point against Argentina will be enough to seal top spot.

Italy will progress to the knock-out stages if they beat South Africa, or if they draw and Argentina fail to beat Sweden.

Argentina and South Africa both need a win to have a chance of going through. If they are both victorious, it could come down to goal difference or even goals scored to determine who progresses.

Group H

3 August, 11.00 BST - South Korea v Germany, Morocco v Colombia

Following Colombia's extraordinary win over Germany, they now just need a point against Morocco to top Group H.

Germany are still well placed thanks to their huge goal difference advantage over Morocco, which means they go through if they match or better the north African side's result.

Any slip-up from Germany could allow Morocco in though, while Morocco can also progress if they beat Colombia by four clear goals. South Korea, meanwhile, need to beat Germany by five goals and hope Morocco lose.