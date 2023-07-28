Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England midfielder Keira Walsh was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the 38th minute during the World Cup match against Denmark.

The Barcelona player, 26, appeared to hurt her knee and looked in distress before signalling to the bench that she could not carry on.

She was comforted by team-mates and appeared to mouth: "I've done my knee."

England are already without captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead with long-term knee injuries.

Walsh left the pitch when the Lionesses were leading 1-0 against Denmark in Sydney in their second Group D match at the World Cup.

They play China in their final group game on Tuesday in Adelaide.

Former England striker Ellen White, speaking on BBC One, said: "I'm just devastated for Keira Walsh. She has been one of the best, if not the best player, in this England side.

"It looks bad. You saw as soon as it happened she knew that it didn't look good.

"She is a big miss - who is going to fill that void now for England?"

Walsh, who moved to Barcelona last summer for a women's world record transfer fee, played a crucial role in England's Euro 2022 title win.

The Lionesses already have a number of serious injuries with Arsenal duo Mead and Williamson both out with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while attacking midfielder Fran Kirby is also sidelined with a knee problem.