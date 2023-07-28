Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England midfielder Keira Walsh was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the 38th minute during the World Cup match against Denmark.

The Barcelona player, 26, appeared to hurt her knee and looked in distress before signalling to the bench that she could not carry on.

She was comforted by team-mates and appeared to mouth: "I've done my knee."

England are already without captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead with long-term knee injuries.

More to follow.