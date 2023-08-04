Close menu
Championship
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1SouthamptonSouthampton2

Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton: Che Adams scores winner as Saints start with win

By Ian WoodcockBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Southampton striker Che Adams (left) celebrates his goal
Southampton striker Che Adams (left) scored the winner seven minutes after coming on as a substitute

Relegated Southampton made the perfect start to life back in the English Football League thanks to substitute Che Adams' late winner at promoted Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors took an early lead when Nathan Tella cut in from the right and unleashed a fine left-footed shot from the edge of the area, that took the smallest of flicks off the back of team-mate Adam Armstrong's head on its way past Owls goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The home side, who had been utterly outplayed in the first half, levelled after the break when Lee Gregory smashed home after a corner was headed back across goal.

It looked set to fizzle out to a draw before Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse, making his first league appearance below the top flight, cut the ball back for Scotland striker Adams to convert from close range and give Russell Martin a win in his first league game in charge.

Martin has built a reputation as a coach who demands his side keep possession during spells with MK Dons and Swansea and his new charges made 477 successful passes, the most recorded for any team at this level, in a first half where they looked capable of blowing the home side away.

Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton
Both sets of players and fans paid their respects to former Sheffield Wednesday boss Trevor Francis and midfielder Chris Bart-Williams, who both died last month, before the game kicked off

Unusually, for two teams who changed leagues and managers in the summer, there was just one new signing in each starting XI, as both managers stuck with players who had been contracted to the club last season.

Southampton, playing in the Championship for the first time since 2012, were on the front foot from the start and took a deserved early lead when Tella's effort, which was surely goal-bound, brushed a ducking Armstrong's head on its way in.

For all their dominance Saints struggled to find a second goal and a Jack Stephens effort from a corner, hacked off the line by Callum Paterson, was as close as they came.

Wednesday, under Xisco Munoz for the first time after Darren Moore left the club in the summer despite leading them to promotion from League One, made a much better start to the second half and Gregory kept his cool to equalise.

It was perhaps fitting that England international Ward-Prowse, who has been linked with a move to West Ham and seems unlikely to spend a season in the second tier, was at the heart of the winning goal. His penetrating run into the home area was not tracked and his pullback left ex-Sheffield United man Adams with a simple tap-in.

The south-coast team had ended last season on a run of 13 games without victory, but they stood firm through nine minutes of time added on to claim a first opening-day win in a decade.

On this evidence, there should be many more wins this season than last.

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1DawsonBooked at 78mins
  • 13PatersonBooked at 30mins
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 23Famewo
  • 4VaulksSubstituted forPalmerat 77'minutes
  • 19Bakinson
  • 15DelgadoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFletcherat 77'minutes
  • 10Bannan
  • 11WindassSubstituted forJamesat 86'minutes
  • 9GregoryBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMusabaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Palmer
  • 7Wilks
  • 14Valentín
  • 17Bernard
  • 24Smith
  • 27Fletcher
  • 33James
  • 45Musaba
  • 47Charles

Southampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 5StephensBooked at 84mins
  • 3ManningBooked at 37mins
  • 16Smallbone
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 22AlcarazSubstituted forS Armstrongat 73'minutes
  • 11TellaBooked at 64mins
  • 9A ArmstrongBooked at 27minsSubstituted forAdamsat 79'minutes
  • 23EdozieSubstituted forAriboat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 7Aribo
  • 10Adams
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 19Djenepo
  • 24Charles
  • 25Lyanco
  • 27Amo-Ameyaw
  • 45Lavia
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
28,558

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home8
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Southampton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Southampton 2.

  3. Post update

    Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  5. Post update

    Will Smallbone (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Joe Aribo replaces Samuel Edozie.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Southampton 2. Ché Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Reece James replaces Josh Windass.

  13. Booking

    Jack Stephens (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).

  15. Post update

    Ashley Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match (Southampton).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Stephens (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Akin Famewo.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Smallbone.

Comments

223 comments

  • Comment posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 22:29

    First weekend of the season and Sky already show contempt for the real fans, making Saints travel all the way to S6 on a Friday. Could have shown Leicester v Covvy today and this game on Sunday.

    • Reply posted by wemarchon, today at 22:32

      wemarchon replied:
      Very true. 3000 saints fans have made the trip. Great effort. My lads couldn’t wait to go. COYR

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 22:18

    Score line doesn’t reflect how superior Saints were. 23 shots and 80% possession.

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:28

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Yep superior wastage.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 22:11

    Great win. Should have buried them out of sight in the first half

    “We are top of the league”

    Will Smallbone is a real plus. Lavia who ??

    Good luck for rest of season Sheffield W 👌🏻

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:15

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      But can you stay there for another 45 games?

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:14

    Good start to the season for Southampton.

    People get used to it; 9 minutes of injury time will be pretty much around the likely average for each match this season.

    • Reply posted by Archbishop of Banterbury, today at 22:53

      Archbishop of Banterbury replied:
      Going to get pretty farcical when games have 10 minute stoppages in the middle of games for injuries.

  • Comment posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 22:21

    Great win for the Saints, should have scored more in the first half, more difficult in the second as it's never easy kicking uphill but kept plugging away, Che was always going to score the winner to silence the boo boys.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:58

      Sport Report replied:
      Great for the Saints.
      But look at Birmingham - in an automatic promotion position already.

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 22:14

    Once a Blade, Always a Blade. Nice one Che lad. 😆

    • Reply posted by JimmyB, today at 22:16

      JimmyB replied:
      So you watched the game, you must be an owl really

  • Comment posted by ChorltonOutlaw, today at 22:24

    I enjoyed watching Southampton - not said that much in the last 3/4 years. Enjoying the championship already :)

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 23:00

      Sport Report replied:
      Southampton are one of those teams who are either great or awful, or somewhere in-between

  • Comment posted by ForexBlade, today at 22:17

    Che Adams - Undercover agent!

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:30

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Some people have a different perspective.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 22:30

    Keep Ward Prowse and get what you can for Lavia. The assists from JWP will be the difference between getting back to the PL and getting stuck in the championship imo. He’s the one player who is worth £40mil to Southampton but nobody looks prepared to pay it.

    • Reply posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 22:40

      Johnathon Erskine Brown replied:
      I am as surprised as you, WP is worth 40 mil all day long in todays market. Nice guy as well, not image obsessed or a social media diva.

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 22:22

    Football is back! Easy easy win for Southampton. They didn’t get out of 3rd gear. Didn’t need to.

    Wednesday clearly relegation fodder despite the claims of grandure from Wonky

    Mind the gap

    • Reply posted by Your mess your mop, today at 22:30

      Your mess your mop replied:
      Yes, in all fairness, Wednesday could be in for a long, hard, season. I do hope they stay up though.

  • Comment posted by JJD, today at 22:28

    Adams and Armstrong playing in the Championship but still good enough to be going to the Euros with Scotland....Who needs Prima Donnas when you have decent players like Adams and Armstrong flourishing under the guidance of Stevie Clark....The only way is up for the Saints....

    • Reply posted by Archibald Meatpants, today at 22:33

      Archibald Meatpants replied:
      I thought you were talking about Adam Armstrong for a second 😂

  • Comment posted by JimmyB, today at 22:14

    Southampton will do that to many teams this season, in my mind they are certs to go up, probably behind Leicester, even more so if that keep hold of the players being looked at from premier League clubs

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 22:27

    Good win for Southampton.

    They had a lot of the ball and dominated play .

    Loads of injury time .

    89th minute will be like the 79th now!

    • Reply posted by Longster, today at 22:48

      Longster replied:
      Well, it's "stoppage time" and I agree with it! They've said time wasting will be punished and Sheff Weds keeper was booked for it and time added for his antics!
      Also, personally, I think when VAR is used, the clock should be STOPPED as well. It's 2023 and the VAR guys/Ref can hit a button to do so easily!

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 22:34

    Southampton were excellent. Showed the gulf in class if they can keep these players they'll be challenging for a quick return to the Premier league

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 22:41

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      that right winger looked good,,,,

  • Comment posted by kevin y, today at 22:26

    Really think with Southampton quality and the way they retain possession there be in the top 2 already .most championship sides have a weakness somewhere on the pitch.struggling to see that in Southampton

    • Reply posted by Your mess your mop, today at 22:33

      Your mess your mop replied:
      In passing, the last time Southampton were in the Championship they were never out of the top two. That might happen again this time round.

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 22:14

    9 mins added on. If these new rules are consistently applied in the Premier League, Brentford and Newcastle games could go on for 2 hours or more

    • Reply posted by Tomzo1971, today at 22:30

      Tomzo1971 replied:
      Not to mention Fergie Time

  • Comment posted by the cat, today at 22:13

    Once a blade
    Always a blade

  • Comment posted by ForexBlade, today at 22:14

    It’s going to be a long, hard season for Wendy. Relegation beckons!

    • Reply posted by JimmyB, today at 22:17

      JimmyB replied:
      I reckon the blades owls and miller's will all have difficult seasons