Championship
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0SouthamptonSouthampton1

Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dawson
  • 13PatersonBooked at 30mins
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 23Famewo
  • 4Vaulks
  • 19Bakinson
  • 15Delgado
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Windass
  • 9GregoryBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 2Palmer
  • 7Wilks
  • 14Valentín
  • 17Bernard
  • 24Smith
  • 27Fletcher
  • 33James
  • 45Musaba
  • 47Charles

Southampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 5Stephens
  • 3Manning
  • 16Smallbone
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 22Alcaraz
  • 11Tella
  • 9A ArmstrongBooked at 27mins
  • 23Edozie

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 7Aribo
  • 10Adams
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 19Djenepo
  • 24Charles
  • 25Lyanco
  • 27Amo-Ameyaw
  • 45Lavia
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

  3. Post update

    Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Booking

    Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  8. Booking

    Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday).

  11. Booking

    Adam Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).

  13. Post update

    Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samuel Edozie (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lee Gregory.

  16. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).

Match report to follow.

