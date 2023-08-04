Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton

Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dawson
- 13PatersonBooked at 30mins
- 6Iorfa
- 20Ihiekwe
- 23Famewo
- 4Vaulks
- 19Bakinson
- 15Delgado
- 10Bannan
- 11Windass
- 9GregoryBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 2Palmer
- 7Wilks
- 14Valentín
- 17Bernard
- 24Smith
- 27Fletcher
- 33James
- 45Musaba
- 47Charles
Southampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Bazunu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35Bednarek
- 5Stephens
- 3Manning
- 16Smallbone
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 22Alcaraz
- 11Tella
- 9A ArmstrongBooked at 27mins
- 23Edozie
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 7Aribo
- 10Adams
- 17S Armstrong
- 19Djenepo
- 24Charles
- 25Lyanco
- 27Amo-Ameyaw
- 45Lavia
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
Post update
Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nathan Tella (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Adam Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).
Post update
Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Samuel Edozie (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lee Gregory.
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a headed pass.
Post update
Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).
Match report to follow.