Dexter Lembikisa made his Premier League debut for Wolves in their 2-0 defeat by Arsenal in November 2022

Rotherham United have signed defender Dexter Lembikisa on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves.

The 19-year-old came through Wolves' youth setup and has made four senior appearances for the club.

A Jamaica international, he arrives at the Millers having helped his country to the semi-finals of this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup in the US and Canada.

"He's more than capable of doing well in the Championship," Wolves pathways manager Steve Davis said. external-link

"It's a good place to be, a good club to go to and it's a great first loan for him. It's a reward for his progression through to the first-team and also with his call-up at international level.

"He's going to have some really tough games against some really good opposition. The wingers in that league will be good and some are top Championship and Premier League wingers, so he's going to get tested."

