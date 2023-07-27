Close menu

Bradley Dack: Sunderland sign ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder on a one-year deal

Bradley Dack punches the air in delight after scoring for Blackburn Rovers
Bradley Dack played under current Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland have signed former Blackburn attacking-midfielder Bradley Dack on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old reunites with Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray, who he played under during his time at Rovers.

Dack scored 57 goals in 173 appearances in a six-year spell with Rovers despite missing a large chunk of games through separate cruciate ligament injuries.

"To play in front of 40,000 every week at the Stadium of Light was a huge pull for me," Dack told the club websiteexternal-link.

"I hope my experience and style of play can add something different to the group, and I can't wait to pull on the shirt for the first time."

The deal includes a club option for an additional year.

Greenwich-born Dack had spells at Wimbledon and Charlton before joining Gillingham where he played 185 games, scoring 38 goals.

His form with the Gills attracted Rovers' attention, prompting a move to the north-west in June 2017 that brought promotion to the Championship in his first season.

He scored 18 goals in that triumph, followed that with 15 in the second-tier, and had nine goals before his first knee injury in 2019.

Last season he netted seven goals in 33 appearances before ending his six-season stay at Rovers this summer.

