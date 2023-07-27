Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Fynn Talley began his career in Arsenal's academy before joining Brighton at the age of 16

Peterborough United have signed goalkeeper Fynn Talley on a two-year deal following his release by Brighton.

The 20-year-old did not make a senior appearance for the Seagulls but played three games during a loan spell with Irish club Cliftonville.

Two of those were in the Europa Conference League last summer and he also appeared in a Scottish League Challenge Cup tie against Queen's Park.

He will compete for a place with Will Blackmore and Daniel Bilokapic.

"All young players have areas where they can improve and learn and obviously if goalkeepers make mistakes they can be amplified, but he will be part of a strong unit and I think the three we have are a good trio," Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the club website. external-link

Bilokapic, also 20, was signed from Huddersfield Town last week, while Blackmore agreed a new three-year contract with the club earlier this month.

