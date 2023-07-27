Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Inter captain Gallego scores on the rebound to make it 1-0 in the first half

Hibernian suffered a calamitous and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifier.

Lee Johnson's men fell behind to an Adria Gallego strike after questionable defending allowed the hosts to cut through their backline with ease.

Elie Youan was a lone bright spark during the first half but his side failed to find an equaliser in a bitterly disappointing return to continental competition.

The Scottish Premiership club's misery was compounded when David Marshall spilled a shot and Jean Luc tapped in from close range.

However, a late Joe Newell free kick does give Hibs some hope of salvaging the tie in the return leg at Easter Road - live on BBC Scotland next Thursday - with Djurgardens of Sweden or Switzerland's Luzern awaiting in next round.

Youan and Josh Campbell had a couple of early strikes go close before the hosts took the lead after a swift breakaway.

Ander El Haddadi was afforded too much room down the right-hand side and slid the ball towards to the back post. It was converted by captain Gallego on the second attempt after it rebounded off of Marshall.

A Youan cross was then blocked on the edge of the box but shouts for a Hibs penalty were promptly dismissed by the Finnish referee.

A late first-half counterattack put Elias Melkersen and Youan through against a sole defender but the former opted to shoot instead of pass and a tame effort deflected into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Otger Canals' side were robust in the middle of the park, with Hibs' passes routinely misplaced and any crosses or set-pieces comfortably dealt with by the home defence.

El Haddadi inadvertently set up his side's second goal when his shot from a tight angle was inexplicably palmed into the path of the onrushing Jean Luc by Marshall.

Newell's free-kick, in the first minute of injury time, managed to squirm through the wall to give Hibs some hope after a hugely disappointing performance.

Player of the match - Ander El Haddadi

Inter's El Haddadi (centre) was lively on the right-hand side and provided the balls for both goals

Hibs lack cohesion in embarrassing display - analysis

A lack of purpose throughout Hibs' play was apparent across the whole 90 minutes as they failed to form cohesive attacks or passages of play.

It may have been their first competitive outing of the season, but their level of awareness as a squad was borderline inexcusable as passes rarely found their intended targets.

Hibs manager Johnson emphasised how narrow the pitch was pre-match and the Andorran side often squeezed Hibs into the middle of the park, nullifying how effective they could be going forward.

Adam Le Fondre started up top, with Christian Doidge given second-half minutes, but neither were able to act as an effective focal point due to the lack of efficiency in their build-up play as a whole.

Youan and Newell were the two bright sparks for Hibs but the squad's performance will need to be upped significantly if they are to progress through this round.

What they said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "It was disappointing, wasn't it? I thought first half we were really, really poor. I don't know why, they had all the information in terms of what the opposition were like and that proved to be that.

"I don't want to give excuses because we just weren't good enough, but the altitude seemed a bit of a problem in terms of the lads getting a breath in.

"In the second half, we made the shape change and put Christian [Doidge] and Joe Newell on and I thought we were much better."

What's next?

Hibernian take on Blackpool in friendly action on Saturday before the return leg against Inter Club D'Escaldes - live on BBC Scotland - next Thursday (19:15 BST).