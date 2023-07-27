Close menu
Europa Conference League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
Inter Club D'EscaldesInter Club D'Escaldes2HibernianHibernian1

Inter Club D'Escaldes 2-1 Hibernian: Easter Road suffer shock defeat in Andorra

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Inter captain Gallego scores on the rebound to make it 1-0
Inter captain Gallego scores on the rebound to make it 1-0 in the first half

Hibernian suffered a calamitous and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie.

Lee Johnson's side fell behind to an Adria Gallego strike after questionable defending allowed the home side to cut through their back line with ease.

Elie Youan was a lone bright spark during the first half but his side failed to find an equaliser in a bitterly disappointing return to continental competition.

The Scottish Premiership side's misery was compounded when David Marshall spilled a shot and Jean Luc tapped in from close range.

However, a late Joe Newell free kick does give Hibs some hope of salvaging the tie in the return leg at Easter Road - live on BBC Scotland next Thursday - with Djurgardens of Sweden or Switzerland's Luzern awaiting in next round.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Inter Club D'Escaldes

  • 25Muñoz
  • 21El HaddadiBooked at 48minsSubstituted forBerlanga Ouggoutiat 73'minutes
  • 4de Nova
  • 49Gallego
  • 14Duro Ceña
  • 20Kata MartínezBooked at 67mins
  • 19Martínez Manrique
  • 22CaballéSubstituted forRocaat 81'minutes
  • 12Feher
  • 9AndreuBooked at 90mins
  • 8AssoubreBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGonzález Lópezat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Pérez
  • 11Berlanga Ouggouti
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 23Roca
  • 45Artigas
  • 48González López

Hibernian

  • 1Marshall
  • 16Stevenson
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forMackayat 81'minutes
  • 2Miller
  • 4Hanlon
  • 6LevittSubstituted forNewellat 45'minutes
  • 8Doyle-HayesBooked at 40minsSubstituted forJeggoat 61'minutes
  • 33Bushiri
  • 7Youan
  • 19Le Fondre
  • 20MelkersenSubstituted forDoidgeat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Boyle
  • 11Newell
  • 13Wollacott
  • 14Jeggo
  • 23Doidge
  • 25Boruc
  • 26Harbottle
  • 27Mackay
  • 28Delferrière
  • 35Molotnikov
  • 40McAllister
  • 44MacIntyre
Referee:
Joni Hyytiä

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 1.

  3. Booking

    Sascha Andreu (Inter Club D'Escaldes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 1. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Club D'Escaldes. Chete replaces Jean Assoubre.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Club D'Escaldes. Jordi Roca replaces Marc Caballé.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Daniel Mackay replaces Josh Campbell.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Club D'Escaldes. Domi Berlanga replaces Ander El Haddadi.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 0. Jean Assoubre (Inter Club D'Escaldes) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  10. Booking

    Niko Kata (Inter Club D'Escaldes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Jimmy Jeggo replaces Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  12. Booking

    Ander El Haddadi (Inter Club D'Escaldes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Joe Newell replaces Dylan Levitt.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Elias Melkersen.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inter Club D'Escaldes 1, Hibernian 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inter Club D'Escaldes 1, Hibernian 0.

  17. Booking

    Jean Assoubre (Inter Club D'Escaldes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Booking

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Club D'Escaldes 1, Hibernian 0. Adrià Gallego (Inter Club D'Escaldes) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th July 2023

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport