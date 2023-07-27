Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Inter captain Gallego scores on the rebound to make it 1-0 in the first half

Hibernian suffered a calamitous and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie.

Lee Johnson's side fell behind to an Adria Gallego strike after questionable defending allowed the home side to cut through their back line with ease.

Elie Youan was a lone bright spark during the first half but his side failed to find an equaliser in a bitterly disappointing return to continental competition.

The Scottish Premiership side's misery was compounded when David Marshall spilled a shot and Jean Luc tapped in from close range.

However, a late Joe Newell free kick does give Hibs some hope of salvaging the tie in the return leg at Easter Road - live on BBC Scotland next Thursday - with Djurgardens of Sweden or Switzerland's Luzern awaiting in next round.

