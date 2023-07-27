Match ends, Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 1.
Hibernian suffered a calamitous and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie.
Lee Johnson's side fell behind to an Adria Gallego strike after questionable defending allowed the home side to cut through their back line with ease.
Elie Youan was a lone bright spark during the first half but his side failed to find an equaliser in a bitterly disappointing return to continental competition.
The Scottish Premiership side's misery was compounded when David Marshall spilled a shot and Jean Luc tapped in from close range.
However, a late Joe Newell free kick does give Hibs some hope of salvaging the tie in the return leg at Easter Road - live on BBC Scotland next Thursday - with Djurgardens of Sweden or Switzerland's Luzern awaiting in next round.
Line-ups
Inter Club D'Escaldes
- 25Muñoz
- 21El HaddadiBooked at 48minsSubstituted forBerlanga Ouggoutiat 73'minutes
- 4de Nova
- 49Gallego
- 14Duro Ceña
- 20Kata MartínezBooked at 67mins
- 19Martínez Manrique
- 22CaballéSubstituted forRocaat 81'minutes
- 12Feher
- 9AndreuBooked at 90mins
- 8AssoubreBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGonzález Lópezat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Pérez
- 11Berlanga Ouggouti
- 13Rodríguez
- 23Roca
- 45Artigas
- 48González López
Hibernian
- 1Marshall
- 16Stevenson
- 32CampbellSubstituted forMackayat 81'minutes
- 2Miller
- 4Hanlon
- 6LevittSubstituted forNewellat 45'minutes
- 8Doyle-HayesBooked at 40minsSubstituted forJeggoat 61'minutes
- 33Bushiri
- 7Youan
- 19Le Fondre
- 20MelkersenSubstituted forDoidgeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Boyle
- 11Newell
- 13Wollacott
- 14Jeggo
- 23Doidge
- 25Boruc
- 26Harbottle
- 27Mackay
- 28Delferrière
- 35Molotnikov
- 40McAllister
- 44MacIntyre
- Referee:
- Joni Hyytiä
