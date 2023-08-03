Last updated on .From the section Football

Jann Benjaminsen scores from the penalty spot to win the tie for B36 Torshavn

Jann Benjaminsen's extra-time penalty saw B36 Torshavn knock Haverfordwest County out of Europe.

The Cymru Premier side had lost 2-1 in the first leg in the Faroe Islands of their Europa Conference League tie.

Ben Fawcett squared the tie in the return leg at Cardiff City Stadium, forcing extra time.

But the forward was then penalised, perhaps harshly, for handball in the 100th minute and Benjaminsen coolly converted the spot kick.

Torshavn will now play HNK Rijeka in the third qualifying round after the Croatian side's 6-1 victory over KF Dukagjini of Kosovo, winning 7-1 on aggregate.

The second leg had something of an edge to it after Haverfordwest County boss Tony Pennock had accused Torshavn of "laughable" gamesmanship during the build-up to the first game in the Faroe Islands.

County went into the game hoping for a repeat of the previous round, when they overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat against North Macedonia's Shkendija to win the second leg on penalties at the home of Cardiff City.

The Cymru Premier side had been boosted by the return to fitness of captain Jazz Richards, who had been rated "touch and go" by Pennock after being forced off in the first leg.

The former Wales international lined up on the right of a back three for Thursday's return, but only lasted just over half an hour before seeming to awkwardly roll his ankle and was replaced by Jack Wilson.

Torshavn had the first meaningful effort on goal through striker Hannes Agnarsson but the ball was comfortably batted away by Zac Jones in the County goal.

Michal Przybylski flashed a near-post header across the face of goal as the visitors continued to probe.

Haverfordwest held firm and worked their way into the game, forcing a corner from which Kai Whitmore flashed a snap-shot over the Torshavn crossbar when the ball was half-cleared to him.

Richards limped off soon after though and Torshavn sensed their moment, and Rhys Abbruzzese needed to head an Agnarsson piledriver off the line - the home midfielder needing treatment after being left slightly stunned.

With half-time approaching Martell Taylor-Crossdale should have added another goal to his first-leg strike with County's best chance of the half, only to see his header drift wide.

Haverfordwest started the second period brightly and with Austrian referee Christian-Petru Ciochirca eager to keep play flowing, the game had a nice briskness to it.

B36 left-back Benjaminsen sent a free-kick on target but Jones was again equal to the danger.

Just as the visitors seemed to be content to see out the game with their first-leg goal advantage, Haverfordwest levelled the tie with a fine goal.

Tyrese Owen nodded Dan Hawkins' inswinging free-kick back across goal and Fawcett was on hand at the back post to sweep the ball into the net.

Bjarki Nielsen could have restored Torshavn's advantage but was just wide, with this time Jones looking beaten.

With the sides deadlocked the game entered extra time and in a cruel twist of fate it was Haverfordwest scorer Fawcett who was ruled to have handled the ball in the penalty area, allowing Benjaminsen to send Jones the wrong way from the spot.

Whitmore almost found a second County equaliser in the second period of extra time, but Mathias Lamhauge kept out his fierce shot at full stretch to keep the Faroe Islanders' noses in front.