Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Moises Caicedo helped Brighton to finish sixth in the Premier League last season

Brighton have rejected a further bid from Chelsea, believed to be around £80m, for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo, 21, is with Roberto de Zerbi's squad in New Jersey, where they are set to play Newcastle on Friday.

Brighton are understood to have rejected the revised offer instantly, and are said to be committed to keeping the Ecuador international.

Caicedo is one of Chelsea's long-term transfer targets and two bids have been previously rejected.

However, Brighton adopted a similarly hard-line approach with Chelsea last year and relented when the bidding rose above £60m for defender Marc Cucurella.

Brighton boss De Zerbi last week said he was planning to have Caicedo in his squad for next season.

The player was a key component in the side who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, securing a Europa League group-stage spot.

Caicedo asked to leave Brighton in January amid interest from Arsenal.

However, in March he signed a new contract running to 2027.