Moises Caicedo: Brighton reject Chelsea's £80m bid for midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton have rejected a further bid from Chelsea, believed to be around £80m, for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Caicedo, 21, is with Roberto de Zerbi's squad in New Jersey, where they are set to play Newcastle on Friday.
Brighton are understood to have rejected the revised offer instantly, and are said to be committed to keeping the Ecuador international.
Caicedo is one of Chelsea's long-term transfer targets and two bids have been previously rejected.
However, Brighton adopted a similarly hard-line approach with Chelsea last year and relented when the bidding rose above £60m for defender Marc Cucurella.
Brighton boss De Zerbi last week said he was planning to have Caicedo in his squad for next season.
The player was a key component in the side who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, securing a Europa League group-stage spot.
Caicedo asked to leave Brighton in January amid interest from Arsenal.
However, in March he signed a new contract running to 2027.
- Latest Brighton news, analysis and fan views
- Get Seagulls news notifications
- Listen to the latest Albion Unlimited podcast
- Our coverage of Brighton & Hove Albion is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Albion - go straight to all the best content