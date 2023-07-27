Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cammy Palmer signed for Glentoran at the Oval on Thursday

Glentoran have signed former NI U21 midfielder Cammy Palmer after his departure from rivals Linfield at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old old joined the Blues from Rangers in January 2021 and made 77 appearances for the Windsor Park club.

Palmer, who was a product of the Rangers Academy, won two Premiership titles and an Irish Cup with Linfield.

He won eight caps with the Northern Ireland U21 team.