David Silva: Former Manchester City playmaker retires from football

David Silva
David Silva has a statue outside Etihad Stadium in recognition of his contribution to Manchester City

Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has announced his retirement from football.

The 37-year-old Spanish great spent a highly successful decade at City and won four Premier League titles before joining Real Sociedad in 2020.

However, Silva suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season and has decided to call time on his 19-year playing career.

"Today is a sad day for me," Silva said on social media.external-link

"Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much."

The former Spain international joined City from Valencia in 2010 and went on to make 436 appearances for the club, scoring 77 goals.

A hugely popular player at City, a statue of Silva was unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium in 2021, alongside those of fellow club legends Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.

In addition to the four Premier League titles, he also helped City win two FA Cups and five League Cups.

Silva retired from Spain duty in 2018, having won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles with his country.

  • Comment posted by ramsay, today at 15:00

    I never thought anyone would top Peter Barnes as my favourite all-time City player. David might have just edged him out.

  • Comment posted by R Lichtie, today at 15:00

    On a story like this, isn't it depressing to go to the HYS and see that against half of the comments already submitted, the BBC have marked "We're just double checking this comment". What sad lives some people lead.

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 14:59

    None story.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 14:59

    Never really got the the recognition he deserved in the UK. A great player and seemed like a nice guy too.

  • Comment posted by maybenextseason, today at 14:59

    Isn’t it great how all the citeh ‘greats’ and ‘legends’ are from the post blood money era.

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 14:59

    Great player…
    Like Kompany I’m sure he was lured to ManC by their rich trophy winning history 😂
    Regardless he was a great player!

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 14:57

    Sometimes football is cruel. He never deserved to finish his career like this. Hope City get Sociedad in the champs league so he can get a proper send off.

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 14:56

    What a great player he was, also did a good impersonation of David Mitchell.

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 14:56

    No fan of Manchester City but he was probably the player of theirs I admired the most.

    Seemed a bit silly when they started making statues of all their recent players as "legends", given that half of them had just retired (!) but he was definitely worthy of that status and will be remembered as a Premier League great for years to come.

  • Comment posted by keith devine, today at 14:54

    The best player ever to wear the city shirt, a pleasure to watch.
    Thanks for the memories
    Speedy recovery and best wishes for the future.

  • Comment posted by Munkymcfc, today at 14:54

    Masterclass in every game. Legend indeed. CTID

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 14:53

    A genuine world class player. He was a genius and a joy to watch. And I am a Utd fan. Hell of a player and seemed a good guy too.

  • Comment posted by Gunner, today at 14:53

    No such thing as an Oil Fc great.

    How many barrels of oil was he? that people trying to convince others he is a great 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Graycus, today at 14:58

      Graycus replied:
      Go boil your head.

  • Comment posted by ajackson, today at 14:53

    Great player to watch in his day, such an intelligent footballer. Also showed great resilience when he had problems with his newborn. Top player in good times and bad.

  • Comment posted by Cuppalicious, today at 14:52

    ...would definitely get in my all time prem xi.

  • Comment posted by Graycus, today at 14:51

    Simple the best, enjoy your retirement Merlin.

