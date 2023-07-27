David Silva: Former Manchester City playmaker retires from football
Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has announced his retirement from football.
The 37-year-old Spanish great spent a highly successful decade at City and won four Premier League titles before joining Real Sociedad in 2020.
However, Silva suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season and has decided to call time on his 19-year playing career.
"Today is a sad day for me," Silva said on social media.
"Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much."
The former Spain international joined City from Valencia in 2010 and went on to make 436 appearances for the club, scoring 77 goals.
A hugely popular player at City, a statue of Silva was unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium in 2021, alongside those of fellow club legends Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.
In addition to the four Premier League titles, he also helped City win two FA Cups and five League Cups.
Silva retired from Spain duty in 2018, having won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles with his country.
Like Kompany I’m sure he was lured to ManC by their rich trophy winning history 😂
Regardless he was a great player!
Seemed a bit silly when they started making statues of all their recent players as "legends", given that half of them had just retired (!) but he was definitely worthy of that status and will be remembered as a Premier League great for years to come.
Thanks for the memories
Speedy recovery and best wishes for the future.
How many barrels of oil was he? that people trying to convince others he is a great 😂😂😂