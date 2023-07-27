Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United have signed Everton winger Stanley Mills on a season-long-loan deal.

The 19-year-old made 21 appearances and scored 24 goals for the Toffees' under 21-side last season.

He also made regular appearances in the first-team squad.

"I spoke to people in the game who all say that Oxford play decent football, which is going to suit the way I like to play," he told the club website external-link .

"When I came down, spoke with the manager, saw the facilities, saw the pitch and the way the club is set up for the future, it all looks like a great fit for me.

"I can't wait to get started."

Stanley becomes Oxford's seventh summer signing as head coach Liam Manning reshapes his squad for his first year in charge of the U's.

"The Everton Academy has a fantastic record, not just for bringing players through to play for their first team but also for giving them a love and passion for the game," Manning said.

"He [Mills] is a very creative player and he knows how to channel that to fit in with the way the team want to play, and that's exciting for us."

Manning highlighted on Tuesday that he was keen to add two or three new players to his ranks ahead of the League One season.

The club says Mills will play in their final pre-season friendly against QPR on Saturday.

