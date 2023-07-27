Last updated on .From the section Rangers

The Champions League spotlight will be on Ibrox again this season

Rangers' Champions League third qualifying round first leg with either Servette or Genk will be shown live by BBC Scotland on Wednesday, 9 August.

Sportscene, presented by former Rangers striker Steven Thompson, will be on air from Ibrox from 19:30 BST, 15 minutes ahead of kick-off.

It will be simultaneously broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and the BBC Sport Scotland website.

There will also be clips and updates on social media channels.

Meanwhile, there will be live build-up and commentary on BBC Radio Scotland.

Genk have home advantage in next week's second leg against Servette after the Belgians left Switzerland with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.Rangers reached the group stage last year and will be looking for a positive result at Ibrox to take to either Switzerland or Belgium for the return leg the following week.