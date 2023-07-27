Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Mark Travers started the first four games of the 2022-23 season for Bournemouth and featured in their final match at Everton

Stoke City have signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on a season-long loan in their eighth signing for the new Championship campaign.

Travers, 24, was the division's golden glove winner as the Cherries were promoted in 2021-22, playing 45 times.

The Republic of Ireland keeper made 12 Premier League appearances in 2022-23.

"For a goalkeeper of his age to have already achieved what he has in the game is rare and remarkable," Potters technical director Ricky Martin said external-link .

Martin added: "He has featured in international football, played in the Premier League and - perhaps most importantly - was a standout performer when Bournemouth got promoted a couple of seasons ago."

Travers is Stoke's third loan arrival of the summer after manager Alex Neil added Portuguese winger Chiquinho and re-signed defender Ki-Jana Hoever on season-long loans from Premier League side Wolves.

Andre Vidigal, Enda Stevens, Ben Pearson, Michael Rose and Daniel Johnson have joined the club permanently.

"This is a great opportunity to test myself in the Championship again and I am pleased to have had the interest from Stoke City," said Travers, who made his Bournemouth debut in 2019 after a spell in their youth ranks and has won three international caps.

"It is a chance for me to play for a great manager at a really exciting time for the club, especially with the new signings that are arriving.

"I have heard good things about the club from players here now - including Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens - and others who have played here before.

"I feel like this is an exciting project and the next step in my career. The season is only just around the corner and I cannot wait to get going."

