Pol Valentin: Sheffield Wednesday sign Sporting Gijon defender
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Sporting Gijon defender Pol Valentin for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old Spaniard played alongside Owls boss Xisco Munoz at Gimnastic de Tarragona.
Wednesday have not revealed the length of contract he has signed.
"He has very good intensity. I know a lot about Pol, not only his capacity as a footballer but a personality as well and this is very good," Munoz told the club website.
