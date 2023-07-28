Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Pol Valentin joined Sporting Gijon last summer after two seasons with Fuenlabrada

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Sporting Gijon defender Pol Valentin for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old Spaniard played alongside Owls boss Xisco Munoz at Gimnastic de Tarragona.

Wednesday have not revealed the length of contract he has signed.

"He has very good intensity. I know a lot about Pol, not only his capacity as a footballer but a personality as well and this is very good," Munoz told the club website external-link .

