Jack Whatmough joined Wigan from Portsmouth in June 2021

Defender Jack Whatmough and midfielder Jamie McGrath have terminated their contracts with Wigan Athletic because of repeated contractual breaches by the previous ownership.

Wigan will start the season on minus eight points after failing to pay their players on time six times in 2022-23.

The Latics were taken over by local businessman Mike Danson last month.

Whatmough, 26, made 83 appearances in two seasons, while McGrath, also 26, spent last season at Dundee United.