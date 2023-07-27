Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rasmus Hojlund has scored six goals in his six appearances for Denmark

Manchester United hope to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund before the new Premier League season begins.

The Red Devils host Wolves in their 2023-24 opener on 14 August.

After Wednesday's 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid in Houston, manager Erik ten Hag said club officials were working "24/7" to get a deal done for a new forward.

Hojlund is top of their list, but United do have alternative targets if they cannot agree a fee for the 20-year-old Denmark striker.

They are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's French forward Randal Kolo Muani as well as Ajax's Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, who can play both as an attacking midfielder and a centre forward.

United's transfer budget is stretched because of new Financial Fair Play rules, but they do have the flexibility to bring in Hojlund without selling players.

Who is United target Hojlund? Getting to know the 6ft striker with a big price tag

However, it is anticipated there will be more departures following Anthony Elanga's exit for Nottingham Forest.

It is accepted that Hojlund is relatively inexperienced and is regarded as a rough diamond, and his arrival might mean Marcus Rashford has to play as a central striker on occasion during the upcoming campaign.

However, it is felt Hojlund, who has also had spells with FC Copenhagen and Austrian outfit Sturm Graz, is the type of player who will benefit from Ten Hag's coaching methods.

There has been no agreement over a fee but Ten Hag's words are likely to bring a fresh impetus to communication between the clubs over a player Atalanta are thought to want in excess of £60m for.

United's chances of landing Hojlund have improved given Atalanta are close to signing El Bilal Toure from Almeria as the Dane's replacement.