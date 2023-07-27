Fabinho left out of Liverpool's Singapore tour

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco in July 2018

Fabinho has not travelled with Liverpool on their trip to Singapore with his future still to be resolved.

The midfielder was left behind when the club went to Germany for a pre-season training camp after Al-Ittihad made a £40m bid for him on 14 July.

A move has yet to be completed, but the 29-year-old Brazil international has been left out of the Reds' 27-man squad in Singapore too.

Liverpool play Leicester City on 30 July and Bayern Munich on 2 August.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also without midfielder Jordan Henderson, who has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Spanish midfielder Thiago is missing from the tour as he continues his recovery from a hip injury that ruled him out of the end of the last season.

Fabinho has been at Liverpool since July 2018 when he was signed him from Ligue 1 club Monaco for a fee in the region of £39m.

He has made 219 appearances for the Reds, scoring 11 goals, and has helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.