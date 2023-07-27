Last updated on .From the section Football

New Aston Villa signing Moussa Diaby scored on his debut for the club as they beat Fulham 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Orlando.

In a game delayed by 80 minutes because of thunderstorms, Fulham's Bernd Leno saved a Cameron Archer penalty before Jaden Philogene gave Villa the lead.

Diaby came on at half-time and added a second with a low shot.

Villa signed France winger Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth a reported £51.9m earlier this month.

"Overall, I am happy with the result, happy with different players and with trying to play different ways tactically," said Villa boss Unai Emery.

Fulham boss Marco Silva said: "Overall, the room to improve is big, but the players showed good things."