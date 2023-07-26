Last updated on .From the section Football

Simon Adingra joined Brighton from Danish side Nordsjaelland last year

Simon Adingra's double saw Brighton beat Brentford 2-0 in Atlanta for their first win of the Premier League Summer Series pre-season tournament.

Ivory Coast winger Adingra, who spent last season on loan at Belgian side Union SG, struck in the 19th minute.

He then doubled their advantage from close range in the 58th minute.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo played the last 25 minutes - his first appearance of pre-season amid long-standing interest from Chelsea.

The match started in frantic fashion, with both sides nearly gifting the opposition chances when trying to play out from defence.

Brighton took the lead when Adingra, 21, ran on to an excellent long pass from goalkeeper Jason Steele before curling past stranded Bees stopper Mark Flekken and clipping in off the inside of the post.

Brentford pushed for an equaliser, with winger Keane Lewis-Potter seeing his shot cleared off the line by centre-back Adam Webster and striker Bryan Mbeumo flashing a shot just wide of Steele's goal.

Adingra punished those missed chances when he curled his second past Flekken from the corner of the six-yard box after a pass from Steven Alzate.

Brentford pushed for a way back into the match but the Seagulls ultimately won comfortably.