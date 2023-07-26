Close menu

Real Madrid 2-0 Manchester United: Jude Bellingham scores in man-of-the-match performance

By Simon StoneBBC Sport in Houston, Texas

comments37

Bellingham celebrates opening the scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester United

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham scored his first goal and was named man of the match in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Houston, Texas.

The 20-year-old England midfielder, playing just his second game since an £88m move to the Spanish champions, produced a delicate lob in the sixth minute to beat United's debutant keeper Andre Onana.

Joselu sealed the win two minutes from time in front of a 67,801 crowd at the NRG Stadium.

"There is a lot to aim for," Bellingham said after the match. "It is the biggest club with the best players. The expectations are high, as they should be."

On the evidence of his debut performance against AC Milan on Sunday and now United, Bellingham has settled in already.

A price tag that could eventually reach £115m is not weighing him down. He has excelled in his new position at the tip of an attacking diamond and his brilliant goal showed he has the class to excel at the Bernabeu Stadium.

"I look like I am enjoying it, I like to think," he said.

"I was confident coming here because I knew how good the players were. I know the qualities I can bring and I feel like I have slotted in.

"I am enjoying playing with this team, learning from so many great players. I am definitely not getting carried away just yet. There are big challenges to come and I just want to keep up the rhythm going into the season."

Bellingham dismissed a first-half altercation with United defender Lisandro Martinez as the pair clashed following a nasty tackle from the Argentine.

Bellingham pushed his opponent, who responded before Mason Mount stepped in to calm the situation.

"It was one of those things," he said. "I came in at half-time and I was unhappy. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I really respected it.

"It was two players trying to win for their team and sometimes it spills over. That is part of the game. He is a great competitor and a great player."

United's Martinez, right, clashes with Bellingham, left as Mount (centre) intervenes. Referee Lukasz Szpala booked Martinez

Bellingham shows his class

Back in 2020, Bellingham was given a tour of United's training ground as part of a sustained pitch to sign him from Birmingham City.

It was realistic to think the then teenager might go to Old Trafford. Instead he went to Borussia Dortmund.

Now, Real Madrid feels a more natural setting for one of the world's best young players.

With Carlo Ancelotti deploying him in the number 10 role, Bellingham is set to have a major influence on their push for glory.

Aside from his goal, he took up some intelligent positions and played some neat passes.

Ten Hag on striker targets

United manager Erik ten Hag said the defeat underlined his desire to bring in another striker.

Mount, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho all missed opportunities with Ten Hag saying he needs "more players to be capable in one on ones".

"We need to be more clinical and we should score goals from the situations we had," Ten Hag said. "We have our targets and we are working 24/7 to get the right player to sign a contract for us."

Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, 20, is understood to be top of Ten Hag's wish list, although, as yet, there is not agreement over a fee for the Denmark forward.

Ten Hag was also left to worry about an injury to 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the opening stages that forced him off in obvious distress. McTominay also ended the game limping badly.

On the evidence of one 90-minute appearance, it is hard to form too many judgements on £47m goalkeeper Onana.

However, it is obvious the 27-year-old's distribution far exceeds that of his predecessor David de Gea.

He is capable of playing short passes fluidly to his full-backs with both feet and is very confident moving out of his penalty area. When United's defence was struggling to cope in the early stages, Onana was clearly demanding more from the men in front of him.

He also made a solid feet-first save from Joselu, which should provide some comfort to those with questions about his shot-stopping, although he did seem a bit static when the Real Madrid man put the second goal into United's bottom corner near the end of the match.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 06:54

    I look forward to the match report of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City. How does BBC Football justify following Man Utd to the detriment of other football clubs? They are no longer the best supported British club so popularity no longer cuts it.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 06:54

    ManU outclassed with Ten Hag's dated, aggressive tactics, naf goalkeeping and no proper striker. Welcome to the new season, same as last season

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 06:54

    Well done Jude. Exciting football. Great to see in an otherwise lacklustre and frankly boring season of football.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 06:50

    Saka scores as Arsenal defeated Barcelona 5-3

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 06:49

    All credit to BCFC

    KRO SOTV

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 06:46

    Bellingham is a top player and it was disappointing that he went to Real Madrid. They were in disarray but if they add Mbappe they will be renewed. They had become an ageing side with players like Modric, Kross and Benzema who were past their best but all sides go through cycles and Madrid had passed their peak. Now they are rebuilding.

    Man Utd is a liability with his challenges. See Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 06:51

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Sorry Martinez!

  • Comment posted by Not set, today at 06:46

    Joselu's bicycle goal against Manchester United.. brilliant

  • Comment posted by Pep Guardiola, today at 06:45

    Hola amigos.
    Erik Ten Hag is numero uno... 👍

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 06:43

  • Comment posted by Johnt225, today at 06:37

    why is this a story

  • Comment posted by Auntie Woke, today at 06:35

    Onana will be lobbed many times during the season.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 06:30

    Great move for the lad. He'd become just another player in the Premier League. He'll only get better and better at Real Madrid.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 06:35

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Let's hope he isn't tempted by a Saudi offer in the future.

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 06:29

    Oh Jude! what a player, shame he didnt come to the prem but im sure one day we will see you there. Hala madrid for now son ✊.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 06:45

      saddletramp replied:
      Did Madrid manage to qualify for the CL ?

      I know they were a million miles behind a moderate Barca last season.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 06:29

    Nothing about him being 10 offside then for the goal?

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 06:28

    Terrible keeping from Onana for that goal 😆

    • Reply posted by NC, today at 06:56

      NC replied:
      Onana ... what's your name?

  • Comment posted by Swanny, today at 06:28

    Onana lobbed, ManU lose and yet still the majority of worldwide fans wait on the real news of the Glazers selling up

    • Reply posted by David, today at 06:36

      David replied:
      Its a friendly. Never do I get excited at results in a glorified training session, with many substitutions. They aren't a barometer of the season ahead, but a way of gaining match fitness. Yes, the real issue is the sale of the club, but I fear that ain't gonna happen either, & have said all along it's a sham, purely to make the fans stop protesting - until next season when they'll still be there!

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 06:26

    What would Bellingham be worth if he transferred between 2 PL teams? RICE at £105 million 🤣🤣 Jude must be worth double on that basis

    Just hope his knee is OK

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 06:25

    Southgate needs to build the England team around him and play him in the same advanced midfield position.

    A defensive minded Southgate is holding England back from its true potential.

    • Reply posted by DaveG, today at 06:55

      DaveG replied:
      Southgate never plays an advances striker, let alone a midfielder

