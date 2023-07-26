Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bellingham celebrates opening the scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester United

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham scored his first goal and was named man of the match in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Houston, Texas.

The 20-year-old England midfielder, playing just his second game since an £88m move to the Spanish champions, produced a delicate lob in the sixth minute to beat United's debutant keeper Andre Onana.

Joselu sealed the win two minutes from time in front of a 67,801 crowd at the NRG Stadium.

"There is a lot to aim for," Bellingham said after the match. "It is the biggest club with the best players.

"The expectations are high, as they should be. It is about us going out there and matching that."

On the evidence of his performance against AC Milan on Sunday and now United, Bellingham has settled in already.

A price tag that could eventually reach £115m is not weighing him down. He has excelled in his new position at the tip of an attacking diamond and his brilliant goal showed he has the class to excel at the Bernabeu Stadium.

"I look like I am enjoying it, I like to think," he said.

"I was confident coming here because I knew how good the players were. I know the qualities I can bring and I feel like I have slotted in.

"The role I am playing is enjoyable. I had a decent game against AC Milan and a decent one today.

"I am enjoying playing with this team, learning from so many great players. I am definitely not getting carried away just yet. There are big challenges to come and I just want to keep up the rhythm going into the season."

Bellingham dismissed a first-half altercation with United defender Lisandro Martinez as the pair clashed following a nasty tackle from the Argentine.

Bellingham pushed his opponent, who responded before Mason Mount stepped in to calm the situation.

"It was one of those things," he said. "I came in at half-time and I was unhappy. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I really respected it.

"It was two players trying to win for their team and sometimes it spills over. That is part of the game. He is a great competitor and a great player."

More follows