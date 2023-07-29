Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Goalkeeper Mary Earps says the England squad is a "resilient group" that will "keep fighting" in the Women's World Cup despite another injury setback.

Midfielder Keira Walsh was clearly in pain as she was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a knee injury in the win against Denmark.

The Lionesses lost captain Leah Williamson, Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead and Chelsea playmaker Fran Kirby to injury before the tournament started.

"We're a 'together' group," said Earps.

"I think you've seen that through the adversity we've faced coming into the tournament. We'll have to wait and see whether it [Walsh's injury] is serious. I guess we'll find out in a couple of days.

"It's tough. You could see it disrupted our rhythm in the first half. It's always sad when you see your team-mate go down and I hope it is nothing too serious.

"We are a resilient group. We're going to keep going and fighting and putting our best foot forward - as we always do."

England midfielder Keira Walsh played all but four minutes of their successful Euro 2022 tournament

Walsh was named Player of the Match in England's Euro 2022 final victory against Germany and completed a world-record transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona after the tournament.

In her debut season in Spain she helped Barcelona win the Women's Champions League and retain their league title.

Widely regarded as one of England's most important players, former Lionesses striker Ellen White said there was "no Plan B" if she was ever unavailable during the Euros.

Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs replaced Walsh in the 38th minute of their second group game against Denmark and England left-back Rachel Daly said she was "phenomenal".

"This group is special. It's got some unbelievable characters. It's not just about what you see in performances on the pitch, the girls off the pitch are just special people, the staff as well," Daly added.

"Sarina [Wiegman] has built a squad around that. She doesn't just think of the team play. It's everyone as a whole - their character on and off the pitch.

"'Coombsy' stepped in [for Walsh] and did phenomenally. There's other players that are ready to go and are available. We have to rally around each other, especially for Keira's sake, and hopefully it's not too serious."