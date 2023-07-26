Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibernian captain David Marshall has had the club captaincy taken from him and given to Paul Hanlon

Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg: Inter Club d'Escaldes v Hibernian Venue: Camp d'Esports d'Aixovall Date: Thursday, 27 July Time: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch live stream on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app as well as live text coverage

Paul Hanlon being awarded the Hibernian captaincy will help Lee Johnson get his message across better to his team, says the Easter Road manager.

The defender was made club skipper on Wednesday, taking over from veteran goalkeeper David Marshall.

And on the eve of the club's Europa Conference League qualifier in Andorra against Inter Club d'Escaldes, Johnson explained his decision.

"It was nothing crazy in in terms of thinking," he told BBC Scotland.

"One thing is the positional element of it. I'm trying to get a message on to the pitch and it's not easy through the goalkeeper.

"You have got to remember chronologically Paul wasn't [playing] for the first sort of eight or nine weeks of last season and probably David Marshall was the only player at that point I could guarantee was going to play.

"However, Marsh is a very good leader in his own right. We had a conversation and he is up for giving his all as he has done since day one."

Hibs defeated Andorran opposition the last time they were in Europe in 2021, following up a 3-0 win over Santa Coloma at Easter Road with a 2-1 victory away from home.

Despite that, Johnson is expecting a tricky tie for his side for the game live on the BBC.

Their Primera Divisio opponents overcame Vikingur of the Faroe Islands 3-2 in the previous round after qualifying for Europe last campaign with a second-placed finish.

"I thought the Andorrans were the stronger side. They are well coached, they are physical, they have a big number nine called Sacha who will hold the ball, wins flicks. You can see the narrow nature of the pitch and they have a long throw that comes in.

"They are very solid with seven players over 6ft 2in and obviously they do well in their league. This will not be an easy game. I would love to get a lead to take back to Easter Road so that's the plan tomorrow."