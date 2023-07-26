Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Ryan Schofield did not play for Huddersfield again after injuring his arm in a January 2022 FA Cup tie

Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on a one-year deal following his release by Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old began his career with the Terriers and made 35 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

He had loan spells with six clubs, the most recent at Crawley Town, where he played two games last season.

"He moved through the England age groups and is a great all-round keeper, with his shot-stopping a particular highlight," said boss John Mousinho.

"He's brave, a good size and can also kick well, so we're delighted to bring in someone of his pedigree with experience at a higher level."

Pompey are at home to Bristol Rovers on 5 August, the opening day of the new League One season.

